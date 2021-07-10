India exports GI certified Fazli mango to Bahrain

New Delhi: Working on the clarion call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explore opportunities in the pandemic, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has expanded India's footprint of mango exports to the newer countries this season. It has been achieved despite logistical challenges posed by Covid-19 pandemic.



In a major move that may help in boosting mango export potential from the eastern region especially to middle-east countries, a consignment of Geographical Identification (GI) certified Fazli mango variety, which is sourced from Malda district of West Bengal, was exported on Saturday to Bahrain. The consignment of mango was exported by APEDA registered enterprises.

The nine varieties that were exported includes GI certified Khirsapati (Malda, West Bengal), Lakkhanbhog (Malda, West Bengal), Fazli (Malda, West Bengal), Dusshheri (Malihabad, Uttar Pradesh) and Amrapali and Chausa (Malda, West Bengal) and Langda (Nadiya, West Bengal).

In June, 2021, a week-long Indian mango promotion programme was organised in Bahrain where 16 varieties of the fruit, including three GI certified Khirsapati & Lakshmanbhog (West Bengal), Zardalu (Bihar) were displayed.

The varieties of mangoes were sold through 13 stores of the group in Bahrain. The mangoes were sourced from farmers in Bengal and Bihar by APEDA registered exporter.

The APEDA has been initiating measures to boost mango exports from the non-traditional regions and states. It has been conducting virtual buyer-seller meets and festivals to promote mango exports. This shipment to Bahrain comes a few days after APEDA organised a mango promotion programme at Doha, Qatar where nine varieties of mangoes, including GI certified from West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh were displayed at the stores of importer Family Food Centre.