India Expo Centre bags 'National Tourism Award 2018-19 for best standalone convention centre

NEW DELHI/GREATER NOIDA: India Expo Centre & Mart, Greater Noida is one of the India's largest integrated venue providers, that offers technology driven, world- class facilities and safety standards suitable for hosting international business-to- business exhibitions, conferences, congresses, product launches, and promotional events, amongst others.

In a "National Tourism Awards'2022" ceremony held on Tuesday at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, India Expo Centre & Mart got the prestigious "National Tourism Award 2018-19 for best standalone convention centre" in the august presence of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, his Excellency Vice-President of India. Shri G. Krishna Reddy, Hon'ble Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region of India, Govt. of India, Shri Ajay Bhatt, Hon'ble Minister of State for Tourism, Govt. of India and Shri Arvind Singh, IAS, Secretary (Tourism), Govt. of India were also present alongwith other dignitaries. The award was received by Shri Rakesh Kumar, Chairman, India Exposition Mart Ltd. and Shri Sudeep Sarcar, CEO, India Exposition Mart Ltd.

Rakesh Kumar, Chairman-IEML speaking on the occasion informed that it has been a great honour for IEML to receive this prestigious award. He thanked the Government of India for recognising the hard work and dedication of entire team of India Exposition Mart Ltd (IEML). Adding further, he said, this will surely add another feather in the IEML's cap which has over the years received many awards.

He further informed, the venue is strategically located in Greater Noida which is a prominent MICE destination in India. It is a world-class venue with facilities for all kinds of business events in a covered area of 2,35,000 square meters. India Expo Centre & Mart houses around 800 permanent showrooms of Indian exporters and has 14 multi-purpose halls (73,308 sqm) 29 meeting rooms (25,000 seating capacity for conferences and 2 lac footfall per day for exhibitions), 4 open areas and 4 speciality restaurants. It also has a buyers' lounge, foreign exchange outlet, logistic support, extensive parking for 2000 cars and completely Wi-Fi with modern security & safety features. The venue will soon have an in-house 134-bedded hotel inside the premises.