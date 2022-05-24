India drops to 54th place on Travel and Tourism Development Index
Davos: India was on Tuesday ranked at the 54th place in a global travel and tourism development index, down from 46th in 2019, but still remained on the top within South Asia.
Japan has topped the global charts, followed by the US, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austraila, UK, Singapore and Italy in the top ten.
The World Economic Forum's biennial travel and tourism study also showed a recovering sector following pandemic lows, though the recovery has been uneven and challenges remain.
The Travel and Tourism Development Index assesses 117 economies, identifying key factors in enabling the sustainable and resilient growth of travel and tourism economies.
"COVID-19 shutdowns have re-emphasised the important contribution travel and tourism makes to many economies around the world," Lauren Uppink, Head of Aviation, Travel and Tourism at the World Economic Forum, said.
"As the world emerges from the pandemic, economies must invest in building a strong and resilient environment to deliver the travel and tourism experience and services for many decades to come," Uppink added.
While overall international tourism and business travel is still below pre-pandemic levels, the sector recovery has been bolstered by greater vaccination rates, return to more open travel, and growing demand for domestic and nature-based tourism.
Many businesses and destinations have adapted to these shifting demand dynamics.
According to estimates, the difference in international tourist arrivals between January 2021 and January 2022 is greater than arrivals growth in all of 2021. Other than the US, the top-10 scoring economies are high-income economies in Europe or
Asia-Pacific.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
David Miller guides Gujarat to IPL final, beat RR by 7 wickets24 May 2022 7:34 PM GMT
Medvedev starts off French Open campaign with an easy win24 May 2022 7:33 PM GMT
Shafali, Wolvaardt dazzle as Velocity win by 7 wickets24 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
ATK Mohun Bagan thrash Maziya 5-2 to book knockout stage berth24 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT
Ganguly not worried about Rohit, Kohli's form, says 'matter of time'24 May 2022 7:32 PM GMT