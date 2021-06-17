'India committed to improving employment outcomes for youth'

New Delhi: Labour and Employment Minister Santosh Gangwar on Thursday said India is committed to improving employment outcomes for the youth in India.

According to a labour ministry statement, Gangwar has said India is committed to improving employment outcomes for the youth in India, including women and vulnerable section of the people, through an enduring, long-term commitment for better opportunities. He said the government is making all-out efforts to improve the bridge between education and employment, and to prepare young people for the future of work.

A number of policies and schemes have been undertaken for upliftment of the youth through skills development, employment generation and entrepreneurship programmes.

Gangwar was speaking after the signing of the Statement of Intent between the ministry and UNICEF here on Thursday.

He said that by leveraging the strengths of the ministry, UNICEF and associated network members, "we hope to enable abundant choices for our young generation to contribute and shape our country's future".

He appreciated the idea of partnership between the labour and employment ministry and UNICEF for empowering the youth to gain relevant skills and guidance. He said the collaboration is a starting

point to facilitate direct dialogue and feedback mechanism between the youth and other stakeholders.