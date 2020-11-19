'India-B'desh strategic partnership can become pillar of regional strength & economic cooperation'

NEW DELHI: Raj Kumar, Secretary, Defence Production, Ministry of Defence, Govt of India on Thursday said that the defence cooperation and partnership between India and Bangladesh has made significant gains in the last few years.

Addressing a virtual session 'India and Bangladesh-Make for the World,' organized by FICCI, jointly with the High Commission of India, Bangladesh and Ministry of Defence, Govt of India, Kumar added that the close proximity of Indian shipyards to Bangladesh is an additional advantage for both the nations. "This may result in a long-term strategic partnership in production, development and maintenance. It will be a win-win situation for both the nations to achieve their common objectives. The strategic partnership between India-Bangladesh can become a pillar of regional strength and economic cooperation," he noted.

Kumar said that India has a robust ship building industry with an ecosystem of world class public and private ship building companies. "The ships constructed by Indian shipyards are of global standards and are extremely cost effective. Our shipyards are also willing to partner with Bangladeshi shipyards for construction of platforms as per Bangladesh requirements through JVs, co-development and collaboration for both commercial and defence requirements," he added.

Highlighting opportunities in the defence sector, Mr Kumar stated that Bangladesh armed forces is looking for suppliers for its ambitious military modernization drive called Forces Goal 2030. Indian defence industry has been galvanized through progressive policies and procedural reforms, which has catapulted the industry to serve not only the Indian but global requirements as well, he added.

"India has a vast defence industrial base of 41 Indian ordnance factories, 9 defence PSUs, along with a vibrant private sector and over 12,000 MSMEs. Indian defence industries can offer various proven hi-tech platforms, systems, sub-systems in air, land, sea, and space applications. India can offer MRO facilities to Bangladesh and with its proven expertise in software, India can offer technological solutions in the digital field as well," Mr Kumar added.

India, he said, has also extended a defence line of credit of $500 million to Bangladesh that is already operational. We are keen to work with Bangladesh for platforms like Akash, radars, mortars, artillery guns, ammunitions etc., emphasized Kumar.