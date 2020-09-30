'India, B'desh looking to address logistics challenges for seamless movement of cargo'

New Delhi: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Wednesday said various measures are being looked at to address the logistics challenges and reduce the turnaround time for seamless movement of cargo between India and Bangladesh.

Irani said leveraging the inland waterway route will also be looked at for seamless movement of cargo between the two neighbours.

"We are actively looking at addressing logistics challenges which emanate at our borders to facilitate quicker turnaround time for both the industries in India and Bangladesh," said the minister at a CII webinar.

The issues being faced in the movement of cargo through Petrapole and Benapole ports are also being investigated, she said.

Irani said imposition of zero duty on exports of ethnic apparel from India to Bangladesh would help increase trade.

"The Indian industry can rejoice if Bangladesh allows retail of ethnic apparel from India at zero duties," the minister said. Irani stressed that India should focus on increasing yarn and fabric exports to Bangladesh.

"Both sides are aware that when we compare our share of imports in Bangladesh with China, while China stands at 54 per cent, we stand at only 17 per cent given the high tariff on Indian textiles and apparel export products," the textiles minister said.

The minister said she was hopeful that the dialogue to be undertaken for coming to a resolution on the proposed MoU by both countries can reflect on these challenges.