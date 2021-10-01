IHCL anounces signing of a new SeleQtions hotel

KOLKATA: Indian Hotels Company (IHCL), South Asia's largest hospitality company, on Thursday announced the signing of a new SeleQtions hotel in Kolkata, West Bengal. The hitherto operating hotel, Raajkutir, will be branded as an IHCL SeleQtions hotel. This hotel is in partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group.

Commenting on the signing, Suma Venkatesh, Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, IHCL, said, "IHCL remains committed to the Eastern part of India as we continue to tap into the region's tremendous potential. This distinctive hotel will offer travellers an opportunity to experience the many facets of Kolkata in a new and unique manner.

We are delighted to continue to strengthen our partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group with this project."

The 33-room heritage inspired hotel embodies the spirit of quintessential Bengal renaissance while catering to the contemporary traveller. Strategically located near Salt Lake, Kolkata's premium residential area, the hotel is in close proximity to various business districts and entertainment hubs as well as the international airport. With varied culinary and leisure experiences, and extensive banqueting and meeting facilities, the hotel reflects the true essence of the City of Joy.

Commenting on the partnership, Harshavardhan Neotia, Chairman, Ambuja Neotia Group said, "We are delighted to extend our partnership with IHCL once again. This will be our third IHCL hotel in the vibrant city of Kolkata, further providing strong impetus to city's growing status as a business and leisure destination."

With the addition of this hotel, IHCL will have seven hotels across brands in West Bengal.