IGL connects all industrial units in Delhi with PNG

New Delhi: In a major boost to the green drive in the National Capital, all Industrial Units in Delhi using polluting fuels have been connected with the green fuel of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL).

Consequent upon the directions issued by Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) in 2018, IGL proactively took various initiatives to facilitate smooth transition of Industrial units on to PNG. As per DPCC, the NCT of Delhi is having a total of 1,644 polluting industrial units spread across 50 industrial areas in Delhi. Out of these units, 1,607 no. of units were subsequently found convertible to PNG as few of them had shut down their operations. Thereafter, IGL has successfully connected all these units with the eco-friendly PNG fuel before January 31, 2021.

Congratulating the team for this achievement, A K Jana, Managing Director, IGL said, "Our team has been able to overcome various challenges of laying gas pipelines in narrow lanes and has been successful in complying with the directions of Commission for Air Quality Management and DPCC well within the prescribed timelines."

Commenting on the same Amit Garg, Director (Commercial) said, "We have been proactive in reaching out to the polluting units through an awareness campaign using multiple media platforms and regularly interacted with all industry associations to personally reach out to every unit."

IGL is now aggressively working towards conversion of all industrial units running on polluting fuel in entire National Capital Region (NCR) to PNG with the support of respective state government authorities under the overall guidance of Commission for Air Quality Management. The results achieved in NCT of Delhi by converting all industrial units running on polluting to PNG are expected to be replicated in entire NCR area.