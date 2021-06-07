IDP Education, Air Canada enter pact to provide travel discount to int'l students

New Delhi: IDP Education, the global leader in international education services, has entered an agreement with Air Canada to help international students avail budgeted air travel. The tie-up would allow Canadian education aspirants applying via IDP to fly from any part of the world to Canada with a 15 per cent discount on Air Canada flights.

To access the same, students can book their flights at www.aircanada.com.

International students can access the offer only if they book their tickets by 31st August 2021, scheduling their travel to Canada on or before 31st December 2021. The special offer stands applicable for the Economy Class (Basic, Standard, Flex, Comfort, Latitude), Premium Economy and Signature Business class. Furthermore, up to nine passengers can fly per PNR.

The company clarified that the flight would also be entertaining codeshares with Lufthansa, Swiss Air, Brussels Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Germanwings, and Eurowings(EW).

Despite the pandemic, the organisation has been working seamlessly through its virtual offices, helping students attain all the required information to plan their study abroad dream.