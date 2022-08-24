ICC holds exclusive talk on safeguarding environment

Kolkata: As the world is growing more and more aware of the need to safeguard the environment for a healthier, better tomorrow, industries across the globe are looking at developing sustainable solutions to replace traditional ones.

Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) held a Tea Meeting with Ron Sommers, CEO at India First Group LLC and Former President, US-India Business Council and William Hal Hinkle, CEO, BamCore.

Sanjay Budhia, MD-Patton International Limited reiterated that the partnership between India and the US has grown to be characterised by alignment in objectives, values and vision. It is interesting to note that more than 750 US Companies operate in India and Indian Companies operate in all 50 US States. India and USA are interconnected through a broad based and multi-sectoral framework, which not only includes trade and investment but defence and security, education, science and technology, cyber security, high-technology, civil nuclear energy, space technology and applications, clean energy, environment, agriculture and health. The rapidly expanding trade and commercial linkages form an important component of the multi-faceted partnership between India and the United States.

A key player in US-India bilateral ties, Ron Somers has played a crucial role in coordinating the passage of the India-US State Civil Nuclear Agreement and has an enriched experience over 30 years in major infrastructure development in the United States and Asia. He has held positions on the Boards of Directors of the US Educational Foundation in India, which manages the Fulbright and Humphrey Scholarships for India .He is also the founder and CEO of the global strategic advising company India First Group, LLC. Ron Somers emphasised the growing importance of strategic relation of India and US and how the two Countries can harness their potential together.

Dr. William Hal Hinkle focused on engineering a creative, strong, and green solution for residential and commercial construction. This led to the development of the "BamCore's Prime Wall". Made from high-strength, end-load bearing bamboo it harnesses the strength of bamboo cane in its natural state.