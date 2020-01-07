ICAI holds annual convocation ceremony all across country

Kolkata: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India organised its convocation on January 4, 2020 (Saturday) at Kalamandir, 48 Shakespeare Sarani, in Kolkata. ICAI Convocation 2020 is being held at nine locations at Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Kanpur and Delhi. 16,192 newly enrolled members who were granted membership during May 2019 to October 2019 have been awarded Certificates of Membership.

Congratulating to the members at the event, CA Sushil Kumar Goyal, Central Council Member, ICAI and Coordinator of the Convocation, informed the newly qualified CAs that the CA course is ranked amongst the 10 most difficult courses in the world. The most important responsibility of CAs is to carry the reputation of ICAI.

CA (DR) Debashis Mitra, Central Council Member, ICAI mentioned that the CAs are playing an important role in nation building and the signature of a CA is very important because the society relies on the same. CAs had played an important role in GST success.

CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Central Council Member, ICAI praised the parents of the newly qualified member, for their contribution to their child's education and also informed that around 26% of total CAs are women. CA is a very affordable course with huge opportunities. CA Devendra Kumar Vyas, Managing Director, Srei Equipment Finance Limited and Chief Guest in the Programme mentioned that CAs are not only the accountants but the professional entrepreneur.