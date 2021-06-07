I-T dept launches new e-filing portal

New Delhi: The income tax department on Monday launched a new portal e-filing 2.0, which will make online filing of returns and tax payment easier. The new portal -- www.incometax.gov.in -- replaces the 'http://incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in' site, and can be accessed by taxpayers in various regional languages.

The income tax department also asked taxpayers to re-register their DSC (Digital Signature Certificate), update personal mobile number and email ID under 'primary contact', act on 'pending action', if any, and respond to 'outstanding demand'.

The portal has separate tabs for different categories of taxpayers, like individual, company, non-company and tax professionals.

It has a drop-down menu for taxpayers for checking instructions on ITR filing, refund status and tax slabs. There are over 8.46 crore individual registered users of the I-T e-filing portal. Over 3.13 crore ITRs have been e-verified for Assessment Year 2020-21 (fiscal year 2019-20).