I-T committees on high-pitched assessments to submit report soon

New Delhi: The 'local committees' formed to deal with taxpayers' grievances arising out of 'high-pitched' scrutiny assessments shall submit their report within about two months, the CBDT has reiterated in a public communication.

A set of "revised" guidelines were issued by the Board in this context in April and these were applicable for cases being scrutinised under both the faceless and non-faceless assessment system.

The local committees have been created in each region of the income tax department, that are headed by a principal chief commissioner rank officer (Pr. CCIT), and will comprise three officials of the I-T department in the rank of principal commissioner or commissioner.

The grievances, by taxpayers who feel their scrutiny assessment has been unfair or high-pitched, can be submitted through the designated email id notified by the CBDT samadhan.faceless.assessment@incometax.gov.in.

"The grievances received shall be forwarded to the local committee of the Pr.CCIT region and after due examination, the committee shall submit a report, preferably within two months from the end of the month of receipt of grievance, treating the order as high-pitched/not high-pitched, along with the reasons, to the Pr. CCIT concerned," the CBDT said in a recent public advertisement.

The instruction, the communication said, also provided for initiation of "suitable action" against the officer concerned in cases where assessments are found by the local committee to be high-pitched or where there is non-observance of principles of natural justice, non-application of mind or gross negligence of assessing officer/assessment unit.