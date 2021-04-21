I feel like the world owns me: Cardi B

Popular rap star Cardi B feels that fame has changed her appetite and that she never felt as hungry as the present times when she was broke.

"Why am I always so hungry?! I know I was never this hungry when I was broke," the rapper tweeted.

The rapper had recently shared that she was happier before finding fame.

"I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money. I had fewer people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I do not even own my life. I feel like the world owns me," she had explained.

She also shared that she takes inspiration from things and people who exist outside the celebrity world.

"My role models are the people around me who I see working. Like for example, my mother would come home from work and get cooking right away," said Cardi.

She added, "I also admire my homegirl, right? She used to strip. As soon as she would come home at five or six in the morning, she would finish counting singles, then get her son ready for school and boom, take him to school."