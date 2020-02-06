Hyundai to launch new Creta in March
Greater Noida: South Korean auto major Hyundai on Thursday showcased the new version of its popular SUV Creta which will be launched in March.
Unveiled by Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, the second generation Creta has been given a more masculine and futuristic look, while being equipped with premium features, efficient powertrain and smart technology.
"The all-new Creta would be launched in March and we are sure that this product will offer great customer delight and supersede their aspirations and expectations," Hyundai Motor India Managing Director and CEO S S Kim told reporters here.
He further said, "With over 6.5 lakh owners worldwide, Creta has become the most loved and admired SUV in the segment."
The new Creta will come with premium features like panoramic sunroof, LED Headlamps, enhanced Bluelink 1.5, among others, the company said.
Speaking at the unveiling, Khan said while Creta was so successful, it was just not about numbers but was also about Hyundai bringing safety, newer technologies and driving pleasure to the customers.
In jest he said, in the last 22 years, two things have happened to him - becoming a father and another becoming the brand ambassador of Hyundai.
"So I feel like I am the father of Hyundai in India," he quipped.
