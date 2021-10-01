Hry to administrator 3 lakh doses per day

Gurugram: With an aim to administer 3 lakh doses of Covid vaccine each day, Haryana is set to observe a three days vaccination drive, starting from September 30, 2021 to October 2, 2021. Meanwhile, a total of 2,31,810 doses were administered on September 30, 2021.



With an aim to ensure maximum penetration of Covid vaccine so as to curtail the spread of highly contagious COVID-19, Haryana has been achieving appreciable coverage, in the month of September 2021. Sharing information in this regard an official spokesperson said that an all time high 65.53 lakh doses have been administered (43.55 lakh 1st Dose and 21.98 lakh 2nd Dose) which is significantly higher as compared to previous months. Notably, in the month of June 2021, 28.74 lakh doses, in July 2021 29.58 lakh doses and in the month of August 45.56 lakh doses were administered.

Total vaccination in Haryana as of this date is more than 2.29 crore doses (both 1st dose – 1,65,99,538 (81%) and 2nd dose – 63,19,693 (31%) have been given till September 29, 2021.

Rajeev Arora, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, said that as per the Government of India (GOI) guidelines, Haryana Government is cognizant of the need for facilitating COVID-19 vaccination for all beneficiaries, especially the vulnerable groups who may not possess any of the seven prescribed Identity Cards. He elaborated that Near to Home COVID-19 vaccination Centres has been started in order to cover elderly and differently abled citizens, who could not move to distantly located vaccination centres.

Among various steps taken by the Health Department to ensure maximum penetration of Covid, Prison inmates, orphanages, old age homes etc. were covered on priority. Haryana has been vaccinating Pregnant Women and lactating mothers as per the Government of India

(GOI) guidelines.

Besides this, Haryana Government has taken a key decision to cover all its employees by creating workplace COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) in each department at State and District level, so as to minimize the risk of spread of Covid-19 among office

going individuals.

The Health Department has been working very hard towards achieving 100% vaccination. All line departments i.e. Women and Child Development, Panchayati Raj Institutions, Urban Local Bodies, Education Department and District Administration etc. have been very supportive in achieving more than 2.29 Crore doses of Covid-19 vaccination in Haryana.