HPCL scores half century of smart POL terminals

Mumbai: HPCL has successfully transformed Bahadurgarh & Kolkata Terminals into 'Smart Terminals'. With this, HPCL has converted 50 of its POL Terminals into 'Smart Terminals' with full automation and seamless integration of all activities without needing manual interventions to enhance the operational efficiencies and customer value.

At these Smart Terminals, Tank-Truck filling operations are fully automated from entry to exit. The USP of the Smart Terminal is its centralised automated system,which takes care of all core operations, enabling location manpowerto focus mainly on the crucial maintenance & safety-related support activities and collaborative engagement with customers. Smart Terminals are aimed at strengthening the business competency of HPCL's Supply and Distribution activities and offer superior, proven &standardized process with industry specific solutions, covering all the decisive core elements – from integrated systems to seamless communication down to the field level & stakeholders. Smart Terminals are part of a detailed Digital Transformation strategy of HPCL and with this, HPCL is actively working on harnessing the potential of new age technologies in its various business operations to enhance customer experience and value.