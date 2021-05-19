HPCL bags coveted Media360 Awards

New Delhi: HPCL has been recognized with two prestigious honors at Media360 Awards 2021 by Campaign India. The two awards are for Corporate Website (Delivering Happiness) and 360° Employee Communication Campaign under the categories Best Use Of Media : Digital Website (English) and Insight & Innovation Total Communications Campaign respectively.

It is notable that HPCL is the only CPSE to be conferred with, in these premier Media Awards.

HPCL's effective brand communication to inform, persuade, enlighten, teach, remind and enrich the knowledge of its internal & external stakeholders about itsvalues, products and services have been recognized thru these awards.

The other notable winners at Campaign India's Media360 Annual Awards & Summit are International & National Brands like Colors, Ford, Sony, Dell, Hindustan Times, Tata Motors, Mahindra, Marriott, Panasonic, OYO, Sketchers, Snickers, Unacademy etc.

The Awards are part of the Campaign India's Media360 Annual Summit where they recognize primarily the Media Agencies and Media Owners who are driving change and transforming the Media Industry for the better.