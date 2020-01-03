Hotel Leelaventure changes its name to HLV Limited

New Delhi: Hotel Leelaventure Ltd on Friday said the company name has been changed to HLV Ltd with effect from December 27, 2019. "Stock Exchanges have noted the change of name of the company from 'Hotel Leelaventure Limited' to 'HLV Limited' and the same will be given effect from January 8, 2020," the company said. The memorandum and articles of association of the company stands amended pursuant to change of name of the company, it added.