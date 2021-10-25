Honda Motorcycle all set to foray into EV segment next fiscal

New Delhi: Two-wheeler major Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) is gearing up to launch its first electric product in the country in the next financial year, a top company official has said.

The company, which sells popular models like Activa and Shine in the country, aims to start feasibility run of the electric scooter with its dealer partners at the end of the festive season this year.

HMSI President, Managing Director and CEO Atsushi Ogata said the company has decided to foray into the segment after having a detailed discussion with its parent firm — Honda Motor Company in Japan. In-depth details are yet to be finalised but "we have made a commitment to launch (EV product) within the next financial year", he noted.

When asked if the company has started testing the product in India, Ogata said: "Not yet officially but after Diwali...we will set up the feasibility study officially at our dealerships."

He said that many companies, including overseas players, were entering the EV segment as the government was supportive of investments in the green infrastructure.

Elaborating further, Ogata stated that customers have started using the EVs for short commutes in the city environment but for long-distance travelling and rural areas, internal combustion engine two-wheelers still had an edge.