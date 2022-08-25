Home Ministry, railways, banks get most corruption complaints in 2021: CVC

New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry, railways and banks have got maximum number of corruption complaints against their employees last year, according to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) latest annual report, which was made public on Wednesday.



Of the total of 1,09,214 complaints received against all category of officers/employees, a highest of 37,670 were against the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), 11,003 against railways and 6,330 against banks, it said.

Out of the total complaints against the MHA, 15,267 were disposed and 22,403 were pending including 19,118 for more than three months, the report said. The CVC has laid down a time-limit of three months for the organisations to examine each complaint and bring it to its logical conclusion.

The railways disposed 10,662 complaints (341 were pending) and banks had disposed 5,887 such plaints (443 were pending disposal 90 for more than three months), according to the report, which was laid during the recently-concluded session of the Parliament.

As many as 1,09,214 complaints were received in 2021 against all categories of officers/employees working with different government organisations, of these 79,305 were disposed and 29,909 were pending (including 22,990 for over three months), it said.

A total of 7,617 complaints were received against local bodies except GNCTD (Government of National Capital Territory Delhi), of which 7,026 were disposed, 4,704 complaints were against employees of Delhi government (4,242 were disposed), 4,672 against employees working in coal sector (4,370 were disposed), 4,422 against housing and urban affairs (3,493 disposed) and 4,398 against labour department/sector (4,176 were disposed).

As many as 4,101 complaints were against civil aviation employees (4,022 were disposed), 2,691 against those in petroleum sector (2,375 were disposed), 2,216 against defence employees (2,144 were disposed), 2,019 against employees of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), of which 989 were disposed, 1,672 against human resource development (1,513 were disposed), 1,556 against finance (1,365 disposed), said the report.

As many as 1,327 corruption complaints were against those working under Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, of which 612 were disposed, 1,227 against those working in telecommunication sector (1,077 disposed), 1,119 against steel sector employees (1,026 disposed) and 1,041 against employees of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (879 were disposed), it said.