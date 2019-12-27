HM Amit Shah presides over ground breaking ceremony

New Delhi: Union Minister of Home Affairs, AmitShah today presided over the ground breaking ceremony for 210 MW Luhri Stage–I HydroElectric Project and 66 MW Dhaulasidh Hydro electric project being implementedby public sector SJVN Limited in Himachal Pradesh at Shimla in the presence of Governor of Himachal Pradesh BandaruDattatraya and Chief Minister ofHimachal Pradesh Jai Ram Thakur.On this occasion Union Minister of State for Finance AnuragThakur, Member of Rajya Sabha, J.P. Nadda, State Education Minister, SureshBhardwaj, state Industries Minister, Bikram Singh were also present. TheGovernment of Himachal Pradesh organised the First round breaking ceremony asa part of Rising Himachal Global Summit for fast-tracking the implementation ofMoUs worth Rs.10,000 crores signed during the summit.Chairman & Managing Director,SJVN, Nand Lal Sharma, apprised the Union Minister of Home Affairs through modelsof projects that the two projects will contribute significantly towards overallgrowth of the state. The 210 MW Luhri Stage – I HEP is located on river Satlujin Kullu & Shimla districts, while 66 MW Dhaulasidh HEP is located on the river Beas in Hamirpur & Kangra districts.On completion 210 MW Luhri Stage – IHEP will generate 758 Million Units of electricity annually, while 66 MWDhaulasidh HEP will have the potential to generate 247 Million Units ofelectricity annually. The construction of these two projects will bring in aninvestment of around Rs.2400 crores and will generate employment for nearly3500 persons.The Union Minister of Home Affairsappreciated the contribution of SJVN in Indian Power Sector and development ofHimachal Pradesh.On this occasion R K Bansal,Director (Electrical) and Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), SJVN were alsopresent along with other senior officers from SJVN.