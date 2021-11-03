Hindustan Petroleum logs PAT of `1,924 crore in Q2

Mumbai: Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has recorded Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs 1,924 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 vis a vis a PAT of Rs 1,795 crore for the previous quarter recording 7.2 per cent growth. For the period April-September 2021, HPCL recorded a PAT of Rs 3,719 crore.



Gross sales for the quarter stood at Rs 87,311 crore as compared to Rs 61,340 crore during the corresponding previous year period. For the period April to September'21, HPCL recorded gross sales of Rs 1,64,619 crore as compared to Rs 1,07,225 crore of corresponding period of the previous year.

During Q2, HPCL has achieved the domestic sales volume of 8.79 MMT as compared to 8.10 MMT of previous year for same period representing a growth of more than 8 per cent. The domestic sales of HPCL for the period April-September 2021 was 17.24 MMT as compared to corresponding sales of 15.34 MMT in the previous year, showing a growth of 12 per cent. The major petroleum product has shown growth, with sale of ATF grew by 63 per cent, MS by 23 per cent, HSD by 15 per cent and LPG by 4 per cent during the period April-September'2021. Compared to same period in the previous year.

HPCL Mumbai Refinery completed one of the most complex revamp and hook up jobs as a part of Mumbai Refinery Expansion Project in this quarter for which Mumbai Refinery had taken a shutdown since April 2021. Mumbai Refinery Expansion Project jobs are completed. Major units are commissioned and are in advance stage of stabilization. This will increase the thruput capacity of Mumbai Refinery from 7.5 MMTPA to 9.5 MMTPA with enhanced energy efficiency. The CDU III unit of Visakh refinery which had a fire incident in May 2021 was restarted after completing necessary inspection and repair activities. Visakh Refinery is now operating at its full capacity. Inspite of above, HPCL refineries processed 5.04 million metric tonnes of crude during April-September, 2021. The Pipeline thruput for the period April- September 2021 is 9.09 MMT.

The combined GRM for the period July-September 2021 is $2.44 per barrel as compared to $5.11 per barrel in the corresponding previous period. The combined GRM for the half-year April- September 2021 works out to $2.87 per barrel compared to $2.58 per barrel in the corresponding previous period. The GRM though helped by better product cracks, was impacted due to higher Fuel and Loss component in view of shutdown, startup and stabilization activities at both the refineries. GRM was also impacted due to higher crude cost.