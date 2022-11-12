Hinduja family reaches agreement in UK court over their family assets

London: The UK-based Hinduja brothers, who were locked in a legal dispute in the High Court in England over their billionaire family assets, have reached a confidential agreement, according to a Court of Appeal ruling in London on Friday.

The case was brought by Srichand Hinduja, 86, described as the "patriarch" of the family, against brothers G P Hinduja, P P Hinduja and A P Hinduja and revolved around the "validity and effect" of a letter dated July 2, 2014.

It related to the family's "everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone" maxim and went through protracted legal proceedings since November 2019.

In a ruling related to reporting restrictions related to the case, Lord Justice Peter Jackson, Lord Justice Baker and Lord Justice Warby in the Court of Appeal Civil Division noted that there has been an agreement in the case and proceeded to lift much of the reporting restrictions.

"On 30 June 2022, the family reached a confidential agreement concerning the Chancery proceedings and other litigation abroad, and a consent order was filed in those proceedings on 1 July 2022," the judgment reads.

"For many years the family presented a united front to the world under the striking code everything belongs to everyone and nothing belongs to anyone'. Unfortunately, family differences have led to various legal proceedings," it notes.

A spokesperson for the Hindujas said the family looks forward to continuing a "harmonious" relationship in the future.

While the court agreed

to lift most restrictions, it imposed injunctions on any revelations around the facts of Srichand Hinduja's dementia diagnosis and condition beyond what is already in the public domain.