Himachal targets additional 10,000 MW power by 2030

Shimla: In a significant shift, Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Friday approved its new power policy – titled as 'Swaran Jayanti Energy Policy-2021' largely aiming at harnessing the state's potential in 'clean and green energy development' focussing on hydro and solar power.



The state also targeted an additional 10,000 MW of green energy by 2030, expeditious development of green energy sources through a four pronged strategy by way of participation of state, Joint, Central and Private sectors.

It also aimed at developing an adequate and efficient transmission network in the state by creating a transmission Master Plan to facilitate planning and timely execution of hydro and solar projects. The policy lays stress on renewable energy sources viz. solar, wind, biomass and other non-conventional energy sources.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur presided over the meeting. The Cabinet also approved a new sports policy to lay emphasis on developing, maintaining and optimally utilising high quality sports infrastructure, encourage public private participation in creating sports infrastructure, coordinate with educational institutions for promotion of sports and to encourage, train and support sportspersons for participation. The basic idea is to attain excellence in national and international championships with high standards of ethics.

The Policy also aims at introducing scientific research in training for long term sports development and recognise and honour talent in sports and reward young women and men who have achieved excellence in sports. The Cabinet decided to dispense with the process of 15 marks evaluation and enhancement of weightage of written test from 85 to 100 marks for direct recruitment to Class-III posts to ensure more objective selection in a transparent manner.

The Cabinet also reviewed the Covid situation in the state and noted the massive surge in the Covid cases but did not favour imposition of more curbs in the state or restricting the entry of the people at the state borders to ensure that livelihoods of the people are not affected. The govt gave approval for 100 per cent waiver/exemption of Token Tax, Special Road Tax and Passenger Tax of various categories of vehicles to provide relief to the transporters keeping in view the effect due to the Covid pandemic.