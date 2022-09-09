High-level committee okays 32 beneficiaries

New Delhi: An empowered committee headed by Niti Aayog CEO on Friday approved 32 beneficiaries under the production-linked incentive scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing, including 10 for mobile.

The committee has cleared the first incentive of Rs 53.28 crore for Dixon Technologies subsidiary Padget Electronics under the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme.

The Aayog in a statement said the Parameswaran Iyer-headed committee approved the first incentive for mobile manufacturing under the PLI scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing.

This is the first-ever disbursement under any PLI scheme, it added.

"Thirty-two beneficiaries had been approved under the PLI scheme for Large-Scale Electronics Manufacturing, of which 10 (5 global and 5 domestic companies) were approved for mobile manufacturing," the statement said.

The incentive for Padget Electronics is based on its incremental investment and sales figures for Financial Year 2021-22.

Padget Electronics is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Dixon Technologies and has manufacturing facilities in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.