HFCL appoints two industry leaders to strengthen global presence

New Delhi: HFCL Limited (HFCL), the leading enterprise and integrated next-gen communication product and solution provider today announced appointment of two industry veterans in its two recently incorporated wholly owned subsidiaries in USA and Netherlands to bolster its international presence and unleash non-linear growth for the Company in the global markets.

HFCL is one of the leading players in Optical Fiber and Cable Business in India with significant manufacturing capacity and deploying the largest telecom networks in the Country. It also has business presence in over 30 countries across the globe. With an aim to garner scale globally and substantially increase its international business, HFCL has onboarded Dr. Peter A Weimann as the CTO and Jochen Arms as the Vice President – Sales (DACH Europe) for the Optical Fiber & Cable (OFC) business.

With more than two decades of technology experience and holder of multiple patents and recipient of technology awards, Dr. Peter A Weimann will be the CTO for the Optical Fibre and Cable (OFC) Business of HFCL Group. Dr. Weimann has led development activities for multiple cable products from design to manufacture, fiber qualification and evaluation, material specifications for new products and applications and brought to market latest technologies in optical fiber cables for varied applications. Dr. Weimann is a Ph.D. from University of Minnesota and has a BS in Engineering from University of Pennsylvania. Prior to joining HFCL, Dr. Weimann was the Director of Optical Cable R&D for OFS Fitel LLC. In his charter as the CTO, Dr. Weimann will lead HFCL's global foray into new generation OFC products across different industry applications.

Jochen Arms will be the Vice President – Sales for the European DACH Region and lead the sales and business development for HFCL Group's Optical Fiber and Cable products across industry segments for the region. Arms has held several sales leadership positions for industry leading companies such as Prysmian, Corning and Fujikura.

He is also a member of the FTTH council in Brussels, and of the Market Intelligence Committee. A linguist who speaks multiple European languages, Mr. Arms has addressed several conferences and forums on Broadband and Telecom industries.

Commenting on strengthening the global leadership team, Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL said, "HFCL is a leading technology enterprise in India manufacturing a range of products in optical fibre cable ("OFC"), optical fibre, cable accessories and telecom equipment, and is also one of the largest integrated telecom network providers in India. We are excited to welcome Dr. Peter Weimann and Mr. Jochen Arms as members of our global leadership team to provide further impetus to our international business."