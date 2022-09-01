Hero MotoCorp holds placement drive at KIET

New Delhi: KIET Group of Institutions, Delhi-NCR, Ghaziabad, organised a placement drive for the employment of the students of skill development center in Mechanical Engineering Department. This skill development centre in the Department of Mechanical has been developed in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp and Automotive Skill Development Council. The objective of this skill development centre is to establish employable skills among the needy and economically backward students. Before the commencement of the programme, Hero MotoCorp officials met the successful students of the first batch of Hero Skill Development Centre and encouraged all the students.

The programme started with the lighting of the lamp in front of Goddess Saraswati by Dr. Amik Garg, Director, KIET Group of Institutions. Congratulating the students, he said that at this center, there are many opportunities for skill development not only for these students, but also for engineering students. He urged Hero Group that in future, courses related to electric vehicles can be conducted in this skill development center, which will increase awareness and understanding of new technology among the students. He spoke in detail about the changes in the technology of 2-wheelers in the last 30 years.

The students were also addressed by the officials of Hero Moto Corp, mainly Shri Rakesh Nagpal, GM, Hero MotoCorp, DGM Shri Debkumar Dasgupta and others. He gave information about the new technologies of the automobile sector.

Rakesh Nagpal described that this 3-month course in Automotive Skill Development is going to impact the students in their next 35 years. At the same time, Mr. Debkumar Dasgupta discussed about the outcome of the MoU between Hero and KIET Institute has the noble impact at various levels of society.

Dr. Ashish Karnwal, Head of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, while expressing gratitude to all the guests, talked about promoting such centers in future so that the vacancies in employment can be filled through self-employment. For this placement drive, NCR dealers interviewed all the students and selected all of them for their dealerships, praising the skills of all the students.