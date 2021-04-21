Hero MotoCorp announces shutdown of plants due to Covid

New Delhi: Hero MotoCorp has announced to temporarily shutdown operations at all of its manufacturing plants across the country, including its Global Parts Center (GPC), in view of the ongoing spike in the spread of Coronavirus infaction in the country.

The firm will utilise this period to carry out necessary maintenance work in its manufacturing plants.

The temporary clouser will not affect the company's ability to meet the demand, impacted due to localised lockdowns in many states. All plants will resume normal operations after this short period of shutdown. Each plant and GPC will remain closed for four days, in a staggered manner between April 22 – May 1 based on the local situation.