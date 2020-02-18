HCL to bring together Fonterra's IT infra services under one umbrella

New Delhi: Global technology company HCL Technologies (HCL) on Tuesday announced a new large contract with New Zealand dairy co-operative Fonterra to modernise and manage the entire technology infrastructure Fonterra employees around the world use everyday.

The multi-year partnership with HCL Technologies will consolidate Fonterra's technology suppliers and bring together the Co-op's IT infrastructure services under one umbrella.

The technology services provided by HCL will enhance Fonterra's employee experience, to navigate through their business operations, HCL said in a statement.

This partnership will also extend HCL's New Zealand presence to three offices within the country and will bring around 60 new jobs to the Waikato region, as the local support services for Fonterra employees will be based at its Hamilton Delivery centre.

The partnership will reinforce HCL's focus in supporting the local New Zealand IT ecosystem by investing in local skills and partnering with regional companies and tertiary education groups to develop the local expertise to fill these roles over the coming years.