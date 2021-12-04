Haryana to set up Divyang sports corners in district stadiums

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar while giving a gift to the Divyangjans on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, has announced to set up a Divyang Sports Corner in one stadium in every district. Along with this, he also announced to construct a new building of Government Blind School, Panipat and to provide Braille printers



to blind officers.

The Chief Minister said this while laying the foundation stone of Divyang Care Home in Ambala through video conferencing on Friday. During this, he also launched the website of the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment and portal to apply online for Divyang Award especially developed for Persons with Disabilities. Haryana Home and Health Minister, Anil Vij and Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment O P Yadav also joined in Ambala in this program.

The Chief Minister said that Persons with Disabilities are also blessed with one or the other special qualities and talent.

The example of this was highlighted when sportspersons with Disabilities won medals in Paralympic Games. Despite being visually impaired, Surdas was called a great poet. Similarly, Louis Braille, despite being blind, created the Braille script, Helen Keller left an indelible mark even when she was deaf and blind.