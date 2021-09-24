Haryana handling economy efficiently: Nirmala Sitharaman

Chandigarh: Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman has said that Haryana is efficiently handling the economy of the state by doing better work in gross domestic management without taking any extra help.



The Union Minister was here today to participate in the "Sewa Samarpan Parv" programme being organized from September 17 to October 7 to mark the birthday of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Former Union Minister and MP, Ratan Lal Kataria, BJP State President, OP Dhankar, BJP State General Secretary, Advocate Vedpal and others were present on this occasion.

Speaking to media persons, the Union Finance Minister said that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is working with dedication towards the nation. Therefore, the birthday of the Prime Minister is being celebrated across the country as a Samarpan programme. She said that keeping everyone in mind, programmes have been implemented to improve the economic system with Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas. Change in economic activities has been brought about with his involvement. Haryana is managing the development schemes in a better way and is delivering the benefits of the schemes to the needy. Appreciating the Swamitva Yojana, she said that through this scheme villagers are also getting loans from banks on the basis of their land documents. This has strengthened the self-reliance of the people. She appreciated Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar for this scheme.

Economic plans for the upliftment of the last man in line

The Union Minister said that for the last seven years, the Central Government is running many schemes for the economic upliftment of the people standing on the last rung of the society. Through these schemes, loans are being given to people from the lower strata to run their businesses. Referring specifically to Jan Dhan accounts, she said that through DBT in these accounts, the benefits of many schemes are reaching the poor families. She said that collateral free loans are being given under Mudra, for Standups and Startups. Under the Stand Up Scheme, one loan is given every year to the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and women through every bank branch. This scheme is not only for urban areas but also for the people of rural areas. Apart from this, Affordable Housing Scheme has been implemented for BPL families.

Sitharaman said that many economic reforms have been implemented since 2014 under the leadership of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. These also include simplification of the licensing and tax system. She said that the reach of common man has increased by simplification of MSME schemes.

Apart from this, a guarantee of deposits up to Rs 5 lakh has been ensured in the event of banks going bankrupt. She said that despite the difficulties caused by COVID-19, the country's economy is strong. GST collection above Rs 1.11 crore per month is a sign of growth of the economy.