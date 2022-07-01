Haryana govt will soon introduce film & entertainment policy, says Khattar

Chandigarh: The Haryana government is formulating a Film and Entertainment Policy for the convenience of filmmakers and artists. Apart from this, about 60-70 acres of land in Pinjore has been earmarked for the Film City, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday. Efforts will be made to promote the culture of Haryana and Punjab in particular through this Film City. Haryana Government supports artistes and will continue to work for their interests in future as well. The artists will not face any kind of problem in Haryana, he added.



Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was addressing the veteran artists of Punjab and Haryana at Hotel Mount View in Chandigarh on Friday. Songs made on achievements of the Haryana Government by famous singer Daler Mehndi were also released on this occasion. Daler Mehndi's wife, film actor Hobby Dhaliwal, singer Pammi Bai, actress Nisha, Dilbag Singh, Sapna Choudhary were also present during the event.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab-Haryana used to be a single province earlier, later Haryana came into existence in 1966. At that time it seemed that Punjab is very developed, and everyone wondered how Haryana will be able to move forward on the path of development. But due to the struggle and hard work of the people of Haryana, today Haryana has gone far ahead of Punjab in terms of development. Haryana is also ahead of Punjab in terms of strength in the Indian Army.

Khattar said that the image of India that has been created on the world stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to big countries now believing that only India can show the world the path of peace and harmony.

Therefore, an artiste has a very important role in showing the right direction to the society, Khattar said.

Speaking on the occasion, renowned singer Daler Mehndi said that when he used to pass through Haryana, he used to feel very happy to see the hoardings of the Chief Minister on the roads. Though he had never met the Chief Minister, he was deeply impressed by his personality and his vision and zeal for working towards the welfare of the state.

Haryanvi artiste Sapna Choudhary said that the state government has done a lot of development work in the last seven years.

Punjabi singer Pammi Bai, who attended the programme, said that this is the first time that the Chief Minister of a state is meeting all the artistes by bringing them on one platform like this. Artists have got a chance to express their views.