Haryana govt develops new mechanism for providing quality education to children

Chandigarh: Haryana government has prepared a new mechanism for providing quality education to the children which will further lead them to avail employment opportunities in the state. Under this initiative, the data of citizens collected in through Parivar Pehchan Patra (PPP) has been divided into 6 categories according to age group of citizens and the responsibility of each category has been assigned to a Department. Each Department will maintain a complete record of the benefits of all welfare schemes and services according to age group, education, health and employment etc.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar believes that providing education, health and employment is the top most priority and moral responsibility of the state government. With this vision, the state government has prepared a new action plan, under which the all-round development and welfare of every citizen will be ensured while laying emphasis on education, health, security, self-respect and self-reliance.

According to the action plan, the responsibility of children up to the age of 6 years has been entrusted to the Department of Women and Child Development. The Department will pay special attention to the elementary education and nutrition of these children. In addition to this, the Department will also keep a track of every child whether that child is staying to home, going to anganwadi or school till the age of 6 years and whether he is getting the required nutritious food or not. Besides this, the state government is also laying emphasis on setting up crches for day care of children.

If children will get good nutrition and education in the beginning, then the foundation will be strong and they will step forward in a positive direction in their lives.