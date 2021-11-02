Haryana Cabinet approves 'staffing policy', takes several other decisions

Chandigarh: In a bid to ensure smooth work assessment being carried out by the Staff Inspection Unit of Administrative Reforms Department, Haryana Government which met under the Chairmanship of Manohar Lal Khattar here today accorded approval to a proposal regarding creation of 'Work Assessment Norms' for work assessment of an Assistant and a Branch and 'Staffing Policy' for all Government Offices in the State.



Formulation of Work Assessment Norms and proforma to conduct work-study for each Department in the State would be done by the Staff Inspection Unit of Administrative Reforms Department.

The formulation of 'Staffing Policy' will fix criteria to create new posts of Officers and officials for Haryana Government offices in the State.

Through another decision, the Cabinet today gave approval to a proposal regarding Amendment in Para 6 (b) of notification regarding Constitution of the Second Haryana State Law Commission.

Among some other decisions taken by the Cabinet are fixation of market rates of land in the state for All the Departments of the Government, Boards, Corporations, Panchayati Raj Institutions & Urban Local Bodies; approval to amendment in Haryana Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, 2007 regarding designation of Chief Executive Officer as District Programme Coordinator, MGNREG Scheme; approval to the proposal of Excise and Taxation Department regarding delegation of power of Council of Ministers to the Chief Minister for the next six months under Haryana Goods and Services Tax Act, 2017; approval to a proposal regarding formulation of rules under Section 56 of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority Act, 2017; approval to the Haryana Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council Rules, 2021 and approval to the "One Time Settlement Scheme" of the State of Haryana to resolve issues pertaining to the Mining Sector in the State under the "Vivado Ka Samadhan" Scheme.