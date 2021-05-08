Harsharan Kaur Trehan is first woman Engineer-In-Chief of PSPCL

Patiala: Punjab State Power Corporation limited has set another inspirational precedent by promoting Harsharan Kaur Trehan as Engineer-In-Chief /Material Management recently. She becomes the first woman technocrat to attain the position of Engineer-In-Chief in PSPCL. An alumnus of Delhi College of Engineering, Mrs Harsharan Kaur Trehan joined PSPCL (erstwhile PSEB) in 1987 as AE and rose to the level of Engineer-In-Chief. During 34 years ongoing service, she served on various important assignments including Transmission design, Substation design, Hydel design, Thermal design, GGSSTP, Ropar, IPC, Commercial org. , MM Org. etc. In a message, Mrs Harsharan Kaur Trehan stated that she feels proud while serving PSPCL which is the life line of Punjab and contributing a fundamental role in the progress of State.

