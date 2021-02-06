Harish Kumar, appointed as Managing Director of NHDC
bhopal: Harish Kumar has assumed the charge of Managing Director of NHDC Ltd. on Monday on superannuation of A.K. Mishra. Harish Kumar holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, Punjab. Harish Kumar joined NHPC Limited on 01 April 1985 as Probationary Executive (Civil) in Chamera H.E. Project, Stage-I (Now Chamera-I Power Station) in Himachal Pradesh. During his career spanning over more than 36 years, Harish Kumar contributed to NHPC's development by serving in various Divisions of Corporate Office and Projects.
Next Story