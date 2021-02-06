Harish Kumar, appointed as Managing Director of NHDC

bhopal: Harish Kumar has assumed the charge of Managing Director of NHDC Ltd. on Monday on superannuation of A.K. Mishra. Harish Kumar holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Patiala, Punjab. Harish Kumar joined NHPC Limited on 01 April 1985 as Probationary Executive (Civil) in Chamera H.E. Project, Stage-I (Now Chamera-I Power Station) in Himachal Pradesh. During his career spanning over more than 36 years, Harish Kumar contributed to NHPC's development by serving in various Divisions of Corporate Office and Projects.

