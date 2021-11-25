Handed over 152 mineral block reports to state govts: Mines Ministry

New Delhi: As part of unlocking India's vast mineral potential by exploration, the mines ministry on Wednesday said it has so far handed over 152 mineral block reports to various state governments.

In a statement, the mines ministry said the reports on 52 potential G-4 mineral blocks, approved by the Geological Survey of India (GSI), have been handed over to 15 state governments on Tuesday in the national capital during the National Conclave on Mines and Minerals.

Those states that received the mineral block reports include Madhya Pradesh (eight), Chhattisgarh (six), Karnataka (seven), Maharashtra (six), Odisha (five), Rajasthan (five), Jharkhand (five), Gujarat (two), Tamil Nadu (two) and Telangana (one), the statement said.

They also include Bihar (one), Assam (one), Arunachal Pradesh (one), Andhra Pradesh (one) and Himachal Pradesh (one), it added.

The mineral potential identified by GSI includes a ferrous group of minerals, precious metals and minerals, non-ferrous and strategic minerals, and industrial and fertiliser minerals.

The G-4 stage blocks are governed by the results of the Reconnaissance Survey and support the mineral industry for the development of bulk minerals, strategic and critical minerals, noble metals for overall participation by stakeholders.

A special focus was given to bringing out potash and phosphorite blocks for the exploration and production of fertiliser minerals to support the agrarian economy of the country.

In September, 100 potential mineral block reports were handed over to various state governments by the Ministry of Mines.

Mineral mining paves the way for rapid industrialisation and facilitates fast-paced infrastructural development. A sustainable mineral mining sector is needed to make India a $5-trillion economy. To build a competitive and thriving mining sector, the Centre has undertaken several innovative reforms in the past seven years.