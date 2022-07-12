GST: GoM to finalise report on casinos, online gaming by Aug 10

New Delhi: The state finance ministers' panel looking to bring online gaming and casinos under GST failed to reach a consensus on Tuesday and decided to finalise its report by August 10.

The panel felt that further deliberations were required on the matter and fixed August 10 as the date for finalising its report, the officials added.

The report is likely to be taken up for discussion in the GST Council meeting scheduled to be held in Madurai next month.

Last month, the council, comprising the Centre and state finance ministers, referred back the report that was submitted by the GoM for further discussions.

The GoM, under Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, in its report had highlighted that horse racing, online gaming and casinos are all part of betting and gambling, and 28 per cent GST on gross sales value should be levied.

Further, the GoM recommended that online gaming should be taxed at the full value of the consideration, including the contest entry fee paid by the player for participating in the game. In the case of racecourses, the GoM had suggested that GST be levied on the full value of bets pooled in the totalisators and placed with the bookmakers.

Regarding casinos, the GoM had recommended that the tax would be levied on the full face value of the chips/coins purchased from the casino by a player. No further GST would apply to the value of bets placed in each round of betting, including those placed with winnings in previous rounds.