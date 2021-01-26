GST compensation: FinMin releases Rs 6K crore to states meet shortfall

New Delhi: The finance ministry on Monday released the 13th instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet GST compensation shortfall, taking the total amount of fund released to Rs 78,000 crore. Till now, 70 per cent of the total estimated GST compensation shortfall has been released to the states and union territories (UTs) with legislative assembly.

The Centre had set up a special borrowing window in October 2020 to meet the estimated shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore in revenue arising on account of the implementation of the GST.

The finance ministry in a statement said it has released the 13th weekly instalment of Rs 6,000 crore to the states to meet the GST compensation shortfall. Out of this, an amount of Rs 5,516.60 crore has been released to 23 states and an amount of Rs 483.40 crore has been released to the 3 UTs with legislative assembly (Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Puducherry). The amount has been borrowed this week at an interest rate of 5.30 per cent. "So far, an amount of Rs 78,000 crore has been borrowed by the central government through the special borrowing window at an average interest rate of 4.74 per cent," it added.