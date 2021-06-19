Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar quits

New Delhi: Grofers co-founder Saurabh Kumar has decided to leave the company but will continue to remain a Board member and shareholder in the online grocery delivery platform, according to CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

The development comes at a time when the SoftBank-backed company is looking at launching an initial public offering (IPO).

Dhindsa, in a tweet on Friday, said he spent the last 8 years building Grofers with Kumar and that "SK is moving on to other challenges".

"So, while SK will no longer be involved in day-to-day responsibilities at Grofers, he will continue to be a board member and a shareholder at the company. This is the end of an era for Grofers, and I know all of us will absolutely miss having him around everyday," Dhindsa said in a blogpost.