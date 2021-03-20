Greater Noida to be developed as financial capital of Uttar Pradesh

Noida: Under the four-year rule of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, the state has been flourishing with various development schemes. But the area between Greater Noida and Jewar has a special focus of the government. The area is being developed as the financial capital of the state. Film city, international airport, Medical Device Park, Metro Rail, Industrial Corridor are just a few of the projects which will be implemented in the region in the future. The desire of local and multinational companies to invest in the area will take it to a new height of development.

This part of Uttar Pradesh will be developed as a special economic zone. Its proximity with the national capital, Delhi, also opens up more opportunities.

Development of the area as a special economic zone will provide direct and indirect employment to lakhs of people. People from the western Uttar Pradesh will be benefited the most. Just six kilometer away from the under construction Jewar airport, 1,000 acres of land has been identified for a new film city on the Mathura-Agra-Jaipur expressway. This film city is a dream project of CM Yogi Adityanath. The process of land acquisition has also began.

Being constructed in about 5,000 acres of land at a cost of Rs 29,560 crore, the under construction Jewar airport is no less than a super project. This will generate a lot of employment opportunities. The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet this week has given its nod for acquiring 1,365 acres of land for the second phase of the airport. For this, an additional amount of Rs 2,890 crore has been approved and Rs 2,000 crore has been proposed by the state govt.