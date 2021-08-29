Greater Noida receives investment of `26,530 cr

Lucknow: Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) area in Gautam Budh Nagar district, which is known as the 'show window' of Uttar Pradesh, has attracted record investment of Rs 26,530 crore in the last four and a half years, thanks to investor-friendly policies of the Yogi Government.

A total of 391 big investors from across the country and abroad have bought land in Greater Noida to set up their factories, which will provide employment to 71,500 people, including more than 40 percent local youths.

Even during the ongoing pandemic, 46 investors have bought land from the Greater Noida authority to set up their firms.

In order to meet the growing demand of investors, the GNIDA is setting up eight new industrial sectors and buying about 900 hectares of land.

According to the officials of the authority, due to the state's progressive IT and manufacturing policies, food processing policy and concessions given to promote investment in the solar energy sector, many big industrial houses are queuing up to invest in Uttar Pradesh.

Popular Chinese electronics and mobile phone companies Oppo and Vivo are investing in Greater Noida. Apart from this, companies like Hiranadani Group, Dreamtouch Electronics, Inox Air, Lami Plastic Manufacturing have bought land from GNIDAto start their ventures.

According to officials, in the last one year alone, plots ranging from 40 to 1,000 square metres have been allotted to 46 investors in Greater Noida to set up their units.

These investors will set up a water plant at the cost of Rs 2000 crore, which will employ about 8,200 people.

An integrated industrial township is being built on 750 acres by Integrated Industrial Township Greater Noida Limited (IITGNL), a joint venture between GNIDA and Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

The township will host five major companies including Haier Electronics, Forme Mobile, Satkriti Infotainment, Chenfeng (LED company) and J World Electronics.