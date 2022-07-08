Goyal reviews progress of PM GatiShakti

New Delhi: Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal reviewed the progress of the implementation of the PM GatiShakti national master plan that aims at giving a push to the country's multi-modal infrastructure network. The minister reviewed the project on Wednesday.



PM GatiShakti is beginning to fast-track a number of infrastructure projects across the country with some states beginning to use it for better implementation of social sector projects.

Goyal chaired the review meeting which deliberated the progress achieved so far and saw the participation of various senior officials from different ministries, including railways, roads, ports and shipping, coal, steel, fertilizers and rural development.

On the occasion, Goyal said that under PM GatiShakti's transformative approach, the government is committed to resolve user issues by overcoming various departmental silos.

Present on the occasion, DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain said that along with a functioning Empowered Group of Secretaries in 32 states/UTs, 29 among them have also been able to formulate their network planning group and technical support unit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 13 last year, launched the national master plan for multi-modal connectivity to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

"With over 900 data layers updated by central ministries and 316 essential layers by states/UTs, the meeting took note of various ministries/departments using the same to share their proposed projects after having been mapped and aligned digitally," it added.

Special secretary in the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) Amrit Lal Meena said that with the portals for central and state government ministries now fully functional, all essential data layers have been uploaded to enable infrastructure ministries extensively utilize the National Master Plan for all pending and future projects.