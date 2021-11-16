Goyal launches FCI's Food Security Museum in Thanjavur

Thanjavur: A virtual inauguration of FCI Food Security Museum at Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu and Divisional Office, Hubballi, Karnataka by Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles in the presence of Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State (MoS) for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, MoS for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Rural Development and Atish Chandra, CMD Food Corporation of India (FCI) under celebration of iconic week of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava.

The Museum highlighted the journey of operations and activities being carried out by FCI since its inception.

The museum would help to spread awareness among masses about the role of FCI in extending welfare measures of the government to the benefit of the farmer of our

country.

The Cabinet minister has also inaugural a new building for Divisional office at Hubbali during the events.