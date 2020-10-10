Goyal eyes 20% share in automobile transportation by 2021-22, meets industry leaders

New Delhi: With an aim to achieve a share of 20 per cent by the end of 2021-22 and 30 per cent by 2023-24 in transportation of automobiles, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday met auto industry leaders to encourage them to use the rail network.

Representatives of Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), Tata Motors, Hyundai Motors, Ford Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Honda India, and Maruti Suzuki Ltd, the Automobile Freight

Train Operators (AFTOs), Automotive Tyre Manufacturers' Association (ATMA), participated in the meeting, a statement from the Railway Ministry said.

The total loading of automobiles through the railways was only 429 rakes in 2013-14, which has increased to 1,595 rakes in 2019-20.

In the first six months of the current year (April to September), the railways has loaded 836 rakes of automobiles against 731 rakes in the previous year (despite almost negligible loading in the first two months).