Goyal assures full support to IT firms

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday assured full government support to leaders of India's top IT companies in pushing the growth of the sector and taking services exports to $1 trillion in a decade.

He said the country is on track to achieve its merchandise exports target of $400 billion this year, while services exports are likely to be about $240 -250 billion.

We can converge $one trillion. That should be the ambition, mission. You have a little bit of catching up to do. I'll be delighted if you cross $1 trillion faster than them, the minister told IT industry leaders.

The minister said businesses should identify the towns and the centre would assist them in providing all the necessary infrastructure and facilities.