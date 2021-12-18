'Govt working to provide mkt access to jewellery sector'

Mumbai: The government is working on providing enabling environment and market access to the gems and jewellery sector, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday said. The commerce and industry minister was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for a mega common facility centre at Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone Special Economic Zone (SEEPZ SEZ) here.

"We need to make this industry not a $40 billion industry alone but have a much much bigger ambition. We on our part will do everything to reach those truly outstanding numbers that you had shown to raise as the potential of this trade.

"We are working with many countries to give the enabling environment and market access particularly for the gem and jewellery sector," Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Piyush Goyal said. This project is expected to be inaugurated on May 1, 2023. "We aim to complete this project against the wind of Covid," the minister said. Goyal further said the government is also working on decisions to revamp and reconstruct the SEEPZ.

"Incidentally, we had made a lot of other decisions about the overall revamp and reconstruction of the entire SEEPZ zone... Ideally, we can use the same methodology that has been done for this project," he added.

The mega CFC will provide common manufacturing processes and related services to the jewellery industry.