Govt to undertake infra projects worth Rs 1.16 lakh crore in Karnataka: Gadkari

New Delhi: The Centre will undertake infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.16 lakh crore in Karnataka in the coming years, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister was addressing a virtual event after laying foundation stone and inaugurating projects worth Rs 11,000 crore in Karnataka.

The 33 projects pertain to building 1,200 kilometres of highway stretches in the state.

"The Union Government shall invest approximately an amount of Rs 1,16,144 crore in Karnataka state in the coming years," a statement from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said quoting the minister.

He said, 11 road projects of 275 km worth Rs 5,083 crore have been awarded in the state during financial years 2019-21.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa presided over the virtual function that was also attended by former Prime Minister H D Devegowda and Union Ministers Prahlad Joshi, Sadanand Gowda and V K Singh, among others.

"Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation of 33 NH projects in Karnataka today through virtual mode. These projects include 1,197 km long roads worth Rs 10,904 crore," the statement said. Gadkari said over 900 km NH length has been added in Karnataka during last six years, and it now stands at 7,652 km.