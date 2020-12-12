Govt to soon announce new PSE policy: DEA Secretary

New Delhi: The government will soon come out with a new public sector enterprises policy that will define strategic sectors which will not have more than four state-owned firms, Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj said on Friday.

As part of the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan' package, the government had in May announced that there will be a maximum of four public sector enterprises (PSEs) in the strategic sectors, and state-owned companies in other segments will eventually be privatised.

"It is going to happen very soon...the policy will be very ambitious, and more than what is anticipated...this will bring a paradigm change in the way we think in the government and the way we do things in the government and the implementation will also come along with it. So we should see a lot of action on that," Bajaj said.

While announcing the package in May, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said, "PSEs will continue to play an important role in defined areas. We need a coherent policy because sometimes you open up some sectors in piecemeal... Now we shall define the areas... where their presence will be impactfully felt."